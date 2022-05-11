Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut by KeyCorp

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Berry stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $789.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $20,564,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Berry by 46.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry by 74.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

