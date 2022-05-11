Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

BVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

