Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 534.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.