Wedbush Weighs in on Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

