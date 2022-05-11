Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

DCPH stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

