Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Shares of CRL opened at $229.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.09. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

