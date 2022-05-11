Analysts Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

