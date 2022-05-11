Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Issued By William Blair

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

