Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,759.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,286,641. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

