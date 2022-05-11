BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$14.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.39.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

