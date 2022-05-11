Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

