TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$15.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TA stock opened at C$14.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.39. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.