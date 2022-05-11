Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.00.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$65.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

