Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$63.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Sprott alerts:

TSE:SII opened at C$49.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$41.72 and a 1 year high of C$71.70.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current year.

About Sprott (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.