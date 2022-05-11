National Bankshares Downgrades Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) to Hold

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$28.48 on Monday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$26.91 and a 12 month high of C$34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.65.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

