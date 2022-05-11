Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.58.

PPL stock opened at C$48.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.94.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $490,615.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

