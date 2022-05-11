Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

TSE MRC opened at C$117.25 on Monday. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$117.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$158.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.83.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported C$10.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$272.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 14.3999985 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

