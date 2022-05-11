Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.58.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $490,615.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

