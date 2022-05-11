Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given a C$42.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) has been given a C$42.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$29.15 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$29.03 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.23.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899996 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

