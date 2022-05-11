Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$1.34.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

