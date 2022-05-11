Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$65.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.03.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$55.92 on Monday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.38.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Insiders sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last three months.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.