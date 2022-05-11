Credit Suisse Group Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Shares of IMO opened at C$62.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$69.55.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

