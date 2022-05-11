Scotiabank Trims Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Target Price to C$79.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQB. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.86.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$52.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.73 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.83.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 10.1700005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 in the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.