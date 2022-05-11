Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.92.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at C$43.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$37.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.