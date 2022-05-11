Scotiabank Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$49.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.50.

Shares of TSU opened at C$30.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

