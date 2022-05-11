Royal Bank of Canada Lowers IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$47.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.90.
Shares of IGM opened at C$36.15 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.12 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.56.
In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
