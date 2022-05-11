Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) received a C$50.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.57.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN opened at C$36.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$688.61 million and a PE ratio of 73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.45. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$44.84.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$287.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.9599998 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.