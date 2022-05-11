New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.29 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 50030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Specifically, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,101,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,748 shares of company stock worth $9,245,159 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.