Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 15% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bausch Health Companies traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.64. 563,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,572,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

