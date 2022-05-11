Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 15% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bausch Health Companies traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.64. 563,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,572,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
