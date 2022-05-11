Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $49.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $7,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 293,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aadi Bioscience by 601.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 168,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

