AcuityAds (AT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.29 million.
AcuityAds stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$197.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.25. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$15.72.
AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Recommended Stories
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.