AcuityAds (AT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.29 million.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$197.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.25. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$15.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

