PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PCT opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

