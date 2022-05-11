Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

NYSE XPOF opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 848.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.