Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Codere Online Luxembourg to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CDRO opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. ( NASDAQ:CDRO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.35% of Codere Online Luxembourg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.