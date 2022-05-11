Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Codere Online Luxembourg to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Shares of CDRO opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.