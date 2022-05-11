Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research analysts have commented on APTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

