Stryve Foods (SNAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Stryve Foods to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

SNAX stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SNAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.