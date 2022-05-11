Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Lightning eMotors has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

ZEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

