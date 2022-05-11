PDF Solutions (PDFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. PDF Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,163,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

