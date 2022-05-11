Endava (DAVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DAVA opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. Endava has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

