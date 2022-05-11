Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $41.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
