Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
