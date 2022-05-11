Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.27. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

