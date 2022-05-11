PAVmed (PAVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.22. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

PAVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PAVmed by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.