Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.62.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $73.04 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Dockyard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dockyard Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.