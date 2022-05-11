Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $78.80 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 43.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

