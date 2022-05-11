Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. Freshpet has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $183.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

