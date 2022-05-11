Wedbush Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.