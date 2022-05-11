Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Topaz Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.54.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$22.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.35 and a 12-month high of C$24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.17.

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.58%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 413.64%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

