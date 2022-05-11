Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $29.97. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 3,665 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.