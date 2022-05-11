Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Green Plains Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.